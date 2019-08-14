A Bay County restaurant has reopened after catching fire in 2018.
In June of 2018, a kitchen fire closed the North Point Lounge in Kawkawlin. The building was torn down, but has been rebuilt, and is now officially open to the public.
The lounge posted on August 12 that it was back open to the public, although a few finishing touches are still being completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.