The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen the northbound lanes of I-475 in Genesee County.
Lanes will be open to traffic starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 after a $44 million investment to rebuild three miles and repair close to 18 miles of freeway, MDOT said.
Work started in August 2018 with most of the construction happening in 2019.
MDOT said the project met numerous weather-related delays, including early freezing temperatures.
This prevented paving efforts due to temperature restrictions for hot-mix asphalt.
Work continued in March with paving starting in early May.
In 2015, a legislative directive required a more extensive review of longer-term pavement designs and how they respond in Michigan climates.
In Flint, I-475 was selected as a site to test the different pavement designs.
The southbound lanes feature the standard 20-year pavement design, while the northbound lanes were designed with deeper layers of pavement and aggregate.
MDOT said they are intended to last a minimum of 50 years with proper maintenance.
"These longer-term pavement designs have a higher upfront cost," said Davison Transportation Service Center (TSC) Manager Steve Katenhus. "Unfortunately, we had to keep northbound I-475 closed through the winter and spring. With the project being part of a department-wide research initiative, we were not willing to push any boundaries and attempt paving outside of industry standards for HMA pavement."
According to MDOT, I-475 services more than 25,000 vehicles on a daily basis and is likely to see heavy traffic during weekend travel throughout the summer.
"We know a closure this long is an inconvenient to residents and regular commuters," said Keith Brown, construction engineer for the Davison TSC. "We hope this makes commutes easier for people who live in the area and helps to alleviate congestion on I-75 during the weekends when we know traffic will be heavy."
