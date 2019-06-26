The northbound lanes of I-75 south of W. Hill Road are back open after being closed due to a crash south of Mundy Township.
The crash happened about 3:15 p.m.
Police, fire, and EMS were on scene.
All traffic was being diverted to I-475.
Stay with TV5 as we bring you more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.