Multiple northbound lanes have reopened following a crash on US-23 in Saginaw County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash was after I-675, near Exit 155, and was reported at about 1:51 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.
At the time, only the left northbound lane was open.
The scene was cleared at about 2:45 p.m.
