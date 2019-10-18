The lockdown at Northeast Middle School is lifted after police were sent to the building for a report of a suspicious person.
The Midland Police Department said a student was confronted by a staff member in the hallway and was acting suspiciously.
The student left school property and the building was placed in lockdown.
Police said there was no indication that the student had a weapon or made any threats.
Police made contact with the juvenile shortly after.
This incident is being handled by the Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools.
