A northern Michigan man was arrested after a woman accused him of taking photos up her skirt.
The woman contacted police in July 2019 after she said a man took photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes at a store in Gaylord.
The woman told police the man, who has been identified as 56-year-old Timothy Mark Bruce, was standing uncomfortably close to her in the store.
The man bent over and she observed he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open, the woman told police.
"She immediately confronted the man and asked if he was taking photographs. He denied the allegation and then showed her photos on his phone," police said.
The woman recorded her confrontation with the man and posted it on Facebook asking if anyone recognized him. Someone replied it was Bruce, who lives in Charlevoix.
Michigan State Police troopers interviewed Bruce who denied taking any photographs.
Bruce's phone was seized and sent to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for analysis.
The evidence was returned and a report was sent to the Otsego County Prosecutor's Office for review.
A warrant was authorized and Bruce was arrested. He was charged with one count of surveilling an unclothed person.
Bruce has been released on bond.
The MSP Gaylord Post is requesting if there are any other women who believe they may have been photographed or had any suspicious contact with Bruce during the summer, to contact them at 989-732-2778.
