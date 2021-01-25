Residents are being asked to stay away from downtown Harbor Springs after local authorities received a bomb threat.
Around 2:36 p.m. Monday, the Harbor Springs Police Department received a bomb threat near Main and State Street in the city’s downtown.
The local police and the Emmert County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the scene.
Residents and businesses were evacuated as a precaution and people within a two-mile radius are asked to shelter-in-place.
Harbor Springs Schools were locked down briefly, but students were released at 4:15 p.m.
Everyone is asked to stay away from downtown until further notice.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Harbor Springs Police at 231-526-6211.
