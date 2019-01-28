Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula have reopened a highway that was closed because of a large multi-vehicle crash that seriously injured three people.
Michigan State Police say Michigan highway 28 in the central Upper Peninsula was back open Sunday evening after being shut down Sunday afternoon amid whiteout conditions following the crash near Seney.
WLUC-TV reports a vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer, causing a chain reaction that damaged at least eight vehicles. The crash occurred on slippery, snow-covered roads. The highway had been closed along a 25-mile (40-kilometer) stretch between M-77 and M-94,
Severe weather continued in Michigan on Monday, with several inches of snow forecast and hundreds of schools closed in anticipation of bad driving conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.