A northern Michigan man was arrested on Dec. 22 for a vehicle theft that happened in February.
A 2001 Ford F-250 was stolen from a business in Luzerne on Feb. 22.
The vehicle was owned by the business and used for plowing, Michigan State Police said.
The vehicle was recovered the next day by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
The occupants in the vehicle told authorities they did not steal the vehicle but knew who did.
The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Blake Allen Smith, of Luzerne.
After a lengthy investigation, Smith was located and arrested on Dec. 22.
He was returned to Oscoda County where he was arraigned on one count of unlawfully driving away an automobile.
Smith's bond was set at $5,000.
