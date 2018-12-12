A 42-year-old Hillman man could spend up to 7 years in prison on felony charges, including possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT) detectives began investigating when parents of young girls reported suspicious activity.
The parents reported that the girls, aged 10 to 16, were receiving requests to be followed on social media, and those requests were traced back to a local sex offender.
The man had previously been convicted of two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor child.
The man is being held in Montmorency County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.
While the investigation continues, the Montmorency County Prosecutor is reviewing the case.
(0) comments
