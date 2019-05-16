A northern Michigan man was arrested after a relative reported he had abused her for years.
Christopher Howard, 29, of Elk Rapids, turned himself in on May 15.
A female relative reported to Michigan State Police that Howard had sexually assaulted her from the age of 11 or 12 until the age of 17.
Troopers investigated the claims and found evidence to support the allegations.
Investigators said the assaults happened in Grand Traverse County, so the case was turned over to the county prosecutor.
A felony warrant was issued for three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Howard turned himself in on May 15 and was arraigned the same day.
He will be back in court on June 5.
