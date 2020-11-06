A northern Michigan man was arrested for sex crimes against a woman in Mid-Michigan.
In July, Michigan State Police Caro Post asked troopers from the Gaylord Post were asked to investigate an alleged sexual assault of a mentally incapacitated adult.
The victim told her parents about the assault who then reported it to the Caro Post.
The victim said the assault happened back in June in Cheboygan County, which is why it was handed over to northern Michigan investigators.
The investigation led to the arrested of 30-year-old Matthew Arron Colpean from Wolverine, a relative of the victim.
He was arraigned Friday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree of a mentally incapacitated adult.
His bond was set at $5,000 cash surety.
He’s due back in court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20.
