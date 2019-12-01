A maritime training school in northern Michigan is marking its 50th anniversary.
Northwestern Michigan College's Great Lakes Maritime Academy is holding an event Saturday at the college's Hagerty Center in Traverse City. The event, which costs $50 to attend, is designed to recognize its cadets, industry partnerships and the achievements of its graduates.
Academy courses include seamanship, navigation and piloting, as well as diesel and steam engineering. A training ship is used as a floating, hands-on classroom.
The academy's goal is to prepare students for careers as professional mariners.
Officials say the academy is one of six such schools in the U.S. and the only one located on freshwater. It graduates 50 cadets annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.