Tyler Smith owns of Talley’s in Lewiston, he’s just one of many northern Michigan restaurant and bar owners shocked by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Monday.
“I can’t wait to serve my first beer, it’s kind of crazy to think about,” Smith said. “But tears of joy that’s for sure.”
They’ll be able to reopen at half capacity starting Friday.
“It’s going to be a flash mob come Friday, it’s going to be very, very busy,” he said.
The total opposite of what most restaurants have been dealing with through the pandemic.
“Sales have decreased significantly, they’re 70 to 80 percent less than what we’re used to,” said Travis Baird from Firefly said.
But after today’s announcement?
“Our phone has been ringing off the hook, people looking for reservations,” he said.
The order affects restaurants in the U.P. along with several counties in the northern part of the mitten.
Groups must remain six feet apart and servers must wear face coverings
But a lot of safety protocol is still up in the air.
How will it be enforced? And should customers bring masks?
“I can’t see how people coming to eat and drink while wearing a mask is going to be realistic,” Smith said. “I’m guessing we’ll have some type of screening at the door.”
Speaking of door screening…
“I honestly might take the hinges off the screen doors, just so people don’t touch them,” Smith said
Smith said Talley’s will switch from condiments at the table to packets.
Both restaurants plan to make use of their outside dining and are prepping for a possible restaurant rush.
“Being memorial weekend, there’s a lot of people traveling,” Baird said. “It kind of makes me a little nervous about that thought of Traverse City getting an influx of people. We’re just going to take it day by day, week by week and go from there”
