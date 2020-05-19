Northern Michigan University in the Upper Peninsula will start the fall term on Aug. 17 and end it before Thanksgiving, an effort to reduce travel and avoid a fall surge of the coronavirus.
“This will prevent students from traveling home for Thanksgiving week and returning to campus for the final two weeks of the semester,” said president Fritz Erickson.
He said it will enhance safety for students, staff and Marquette. Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie has adopted a similar schedule but will start on Aug. 10.
“As we move forward with our plans, we will be announcing other important safety protocols as well,” NMU board chairman Steve Mitchell said.
