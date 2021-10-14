NorthGate is expanding its operations with a new facility in Burton, which will service the Ford Motor Company.

NorthGate signed a deal to open a consigned packaging and distribution center for Ford. The aftersales supply chain work will be housed in a 421,000-square-foot warehouse located at 4137 Davison Road in Burton.

The new facility will also bring new jobs to the area, according to the company.

“This new work and facility will bring 150 jobs to Genesee County by year’s end, with an expectation that up to 300 or more employees will eventually be needed. These will be good-paying jobs at $13 to $20 per hour plus bonuses, with additional benefits after 90 days,” explained George Wilkinson, NorthGate president.

NorthGate will handle the logistics of packaging, sorting, and distributing aftermarket parts to Ford distribution centers and dealerships around the country.

The company’s expansion in Burton was announced earlier this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and is expected to generate a total capital investment of $13 million. The Michigan Business Development Program awarded a $1 million performance-based grant to the project.

Business expansions in Genesee Co. expected to create 424 jobs Two business expansion projects are expected to create 424 new jobs and generate a total private investment of $23 million in the Flint area.

“This is the type of business diversification and new employment opportunity we strive for and nurture here in the region,” stated Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Group. “NorthGate continues to showcase the economic vitality of Flint and Genesee County, sending a positive message to the world that this is a great place to establish and grow a business.”

Anyone interested in applying for positions at the new Burton facility should visit NorthGate’s website.