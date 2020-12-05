As schools look to restart sports, the Northwood University athletic director is looking back at the hardships over the past year.
“You don't have a playbook for this, so you feel every decision you make is right and wrong at the same time," said Dave Marsh.
Marsh, Northwood Athletic Director echoing how many ADs and administrators are feeling about 2020.
While Northwood and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference are looking forward to bringing back sports starting in early January.
Marsh can't help think about what was lost on March 12 when winter and spring sports were canceled.
And he admits he got emotional when it came to the story of one of their star athletes.
"Mason Phillips is an outstanding track athlete at Northwood and we were at nationals and he had a legitimate chance to win two national titles at the NCAA indoor meet and the meet got canceled while they were there. Right before he was about to race," Marsh said.
While Northwood has had to battle the global pandemic, they were also a victim of a 500-year flood.
A photo from then shows the extent of the damage.
Don't let the football field fool you. It is not dry. The artificial turf is floating on top of five feet of water that caused major damage to the university and its athletic facilities.
"It is crazy that all this covid stuff and then the university had to deal with the flood as well it is kind of mind blowing that we have had a 500-year flood and a global pandemic at the same time," Marsh said.
Now, all the fall sports are being shuffled to the spring but football will not.
Each school is on their own to play as many or as little of a schedule as they want.
Marsh says there is a good chance that the Axe Bowl against SVSU will not be played this spring.
