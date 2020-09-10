Northwood University announced 29 cases of COVID-19 among on-campus students.
The university said 14 additional students have been tested and are awaiting test results and they expect to see more cases throughout the semester.
A total of four people have recovered from the virus, according to the university.
Students have the option of attending class in-person or online this semester.
The school says they are taking steps in collaboration with the Midland County Health Department to keep students safe and handle the case load.
