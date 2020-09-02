Northwood University is in its second week of classes so far, seeing only one positive COVID-19 case on campus.
“There’s nothing we or any other organization can do to fully prevent the virus from spreading but we can put procedures in place to mitigate the risk,” said Kent MacDonald, president of Northwood University.
MacDonald is confident in the university's response to keep everyone safe.
“Try to stay ahead of things and do all we can to allow students to keep studying and being on campus and at the same time keep them really safe as best as we can,” MacDonald said.
This fall, the university asks students and staff to wear masks and social distance while providing sanitation stations across their 500-acre campus and changing the way dining services work.
“Should people break these very clear and articulated rules then the response is going to be equally serious from the university,” MacDonald said. “That would mean taking away the privilege of being on our campus, quite frankly.”
If a student tests positive, the university is more than prepared to react.
Students will have to option to self-isolate in the campus’ hotel and move to online courses.
“For every course that we have this fall we actually have the online capacity for that course,” MacDonald said. “All courses are being captured by video and streamed live to those students.”
MacDonald said they’re monitoring nearby institutions as well but at Northwood, they have an advantage.
“We like to say Northwood is a campus in the forest,” MacDonald said. “Having those particular things in place probably gives us a bit of an advantage over our colleagues at larger schools.”
The safety of staff and students will be monitored daily.
MacDonald says they’re doing all they can to mitigate the risk, but is glad to see some normalcy this fall.
“To see students back on campus, walking and laughing, and enjoying each other’s company safely is a real blessing for us,” MacDonald said.
MacDonald believes Northwood’s values of personal responsibility and individual freedom will pay out well for them.
