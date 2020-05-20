Northwood University has evacuated and closed its Midland campus due to the heavy rainfall and flooding at the Edenville and Sanford dams.
Online classes will continue.
“Our chief concern is for the safety and wellbeing of our students, our faculty and staff, and members of the community,” said Northwood University president Kent MacDonald. “The conditions in Midland are extremely dangerous and changing rapidly. Everyone within the Northwood family and local community should follow the advice of the governor and emergency officials and seek higher ground or locations out of the flood zone.”
University officials say they look forward to welcoming back students to campus in the fall.
Academic and administrative teams have met and have created a pathway to ensure Northwood is open for business on August 24. “We look forward to students returning to our beautiful campus late summer,” said MacDonald.
The university said they will provide updates on campus as they become available.
