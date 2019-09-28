It may not be the best weather for an outdoor event this weekend, but that’s not stopping folks from checking out Northwood University’s International Auto Show.
Mitchell Abernethy is a sophomore this year and also the captain of Team Chevrolet.
He said the auto show is completely student-organized.
“I interviewed to be team captain of Chevy about seven months ago, it has been a blast ever since then, I’ve had so much fun,” Abernethy said. “I started planning this display before I even went back home last year, so it’s been really cool to get to see my ideas finally become a reality and to see all of this hard work pay off, so it’s been a really good experience.”
This is Northwood’s 56th year hosting the international event and Abernethy said the theme is legacy, which is why alumni like Brent Pfefferel said they came to check out the show.
“Seeing what the kids brought this year, back in 2009 I was a part of Team Saturn,” Pfefferel said. “It’s different just seeing what the school’s brought new and to see the new cars that are out today.”
Even though it may be different now, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the amount of hard work.
“I know every student here has worked really hard to make this happen, so come out, check out the show, it’s free,” Abernethy said. “Come talk to us, we would love to show you all of the cool cars we have here.”
The auto show continues Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.
