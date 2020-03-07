Northwood University hosted the Home and Garden Show on March 7, and it got people to start thinking about spring.
"We have everything that you could imagine here," said Kimberly Sylvester, the executive director of the Home Builders Association in Midland. "So, if you're thinking about doing any projects to your home, this is the place to come."
With over 145 exhibitors, Sylvester said it's the perfect time to stop out and start planning your home improvement projects.
"Exhibitors here answer one-on-one questions, take a look at all the new materials, products, ideas, landscaping, kitchen and bath, you name it, it's here," said Sylvestor.
It's the one-on-one communication that Paul Reder, co-chairman for the Midland Home Show, said really helps with planning home projects.
"The other neat thing about the show is you get to see the people behind the companies," said Reder. "You get to meet the people and shake hands so it's worth the visit out."
Reder said his year's trends are front and center with the exhibitors.
"We've got some smart technology for sound, for tv, for all for all the controls in your house," said Reder. "And if you need a house, of course we have home builders here too."
