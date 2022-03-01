Far from home, a mid-Michigan student watching the violence unfold overseas as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues.
Northwood University is stepping up to help Ukraine and Ukrainian students here in the US.
Northwood university student-athlete and Ukrainian citizen Iryna Trystan heard unexpected words from her father in Kyiv.
"It was really emotional for me. I cried,” Trystan said.
During a press conference, University President Kent MacDonald held back tears as he read a Facebook message Trystan’s dad sent him last night. It described the Russian attack, the destruction inflicted on the capitol city, his family's resolve as they stay to guard their home as the enemy closes in, not knowing if they were going to live or die.
Trystan's father ended with a plea for his little girl.
"We don't have anyone in the U.S.A To help her. So, I appeal to you with a request to help our daughter,” the message said.
Today, Northwood University announced the launch of two fundraising campaigns. One to help Ukrainian students and the other to help Ukraine.
"I'm just thankful for President MacDonald for doing this whole campaign and helping my people and helping other Ukrainians here,” Trystan said.
Trystan plays tennis for the university. It's something that helps her get through each day.
"Whenever I have games, I’m trying to focus on them. So, I will be in kind of my own bubble. But it's hard, it's tough, I’ve been crying a lot the past days. But I’m just trying to focus on positive stuff, education, my classes,” Trystan said.
And like so many of us, Trystan hears the news of the Russian invasion intensifying. She believes Ukraine will win and soon she'll be able to hug her family again, but at what cost?
"I’m sad, frustrated, angry, all of the emotions that you can explain. It really breaks my heart to see my home country suffer because of nothing basically,” Trystan said.
If you are interested in donating to either funds, head to the hotlinks section.
