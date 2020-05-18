Northwood University announced that it will welcome students back onto campus in August, just as it has for more than 60 years.
Northwood said it has seven working teams developing detailed operational plans to ensure the health and safety of all members of its academic community.
Officials at the university said Northwood’s Open for Business strategy includes plans ranging from the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to detailed guidelines for student interactions in residence halls, campus facilities, and meal/dining times. The university is also investing in its infrastructure, making buildings and classrooms safe for all on campus.
Officials said the university continues to collaborate with community partners to create a safe and secure campus environment for students, faculty, staff and our local community.
According to officials, Northwood is planning to maximize the in-class experience this fall while also integrating accommodations to meet health and safety challenges.
The university’s faculty and staff are evaluating the fall academic calendar, with consideration being given to even smaller class sizes, social distancing, innovative course design changes, as well as both on-campus and online learning options.
Officials said Northwood’s athletics program will be incorporating practices related to hygiene and sanitization of facilities, and how athletes and Timberwolf teams prepare for competition.
“Northwood is America’s free enterprise university and we apply entrepreneurial thinking in all we do,” said Northwood President Kent MacDonald. “We are committed to creating a safe environment for our students, faculty and staff, and the local community. We welcome the opportunity to confront the challenges facing universities across the country.” President MacDonald also stated, “We know that we cannot control all external conditions, but we can anticipate them, and be ready to respond in a way that balances health, learning, and personal freedoms.”
“Our overriding focus is to ensure students continue their education safely and without disruption. Our faculty and staff are reimagining our learning environments to maximize safety,” said Chief Academic Officer at Northwood University Dr. Kristin Stehouwer. “If necessary, we are prepared to shift between face-to-face and online or hybrid learning. However, we are making modifications to class sizes, classrooms, and scheduling so students can benefit from our holistic campus learning environment.”
According to officials, the commitment to have the campus open this fall is not a surprise.
MacDonald believes it reflects the heritage and culture at Northwood.
“Here at Northwood, we are guided and inspired by philosophies reflected in the Northwood Idea. We cherish and uphold the advantages of a free and open society and with that comes our commitment to do our part to responsibly safeguard our students, faculty, staff, and community. As we continue our planning, we continuously keep our values at the forefront of our discussions, understanding the importance of individual freedoms and individual responsibility, and believing we can thrive as thoughtful members of our intellectual community during these challenging times,” MacDonald said.
“Students and their families should know that the University has full support from the Board of Trustees, and they can be assured the university will abide by local, state, and federal guidelines and orders. Northwood can look forward to welcoming our students onto our campus in August 2020, just as it has done for over 60 years,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Al Zehnder.
The first day of classes for Fall Semester 2020 is Monday, August 24, 2020.
For more information visit www.northwood.edu/special-situations/.
