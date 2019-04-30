Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital is closing its maternity ward at the end of May.
Hospital officials say the number of births has been steadily declining to around 150 per year. There were only six babies born in March, a record low.
Spokeswoman Julie Mueller says the hospital needs about 350 births to break even on obstetric services.
The departure of a doctor in May was another factor in the decision to close the ward.
The Manistee hospital will still offer prenatal and postnatal care, but women will give birth at Munson's hospital 50 miles away in Cadillac or at other facilities in the region.
Fifteen jobs will be lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.