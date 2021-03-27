Michigan State Police bomb squad was called to a Bay County restaurant to inspect a suspicious package.
According to MSP Bay Region twitter, the bomb squad was called to Bergers Restaurant Saturday morning when employees found a backpack that they said was suspicious and out of place.
The bomb squad investigated the backpack and found no threat.
Troopers are reminding everyone to speak up if they see something suspicious. They would rather trained professionals handle the situation, even if there's nothing dangerous than citizens handling a package that ends up containing explosives or chemicals.
