Nouvel Catholic Central heads back to school

Nouvel Catholic Central students are preparing for their first day of school but it’s not a typical first day.
Many changes have been made to keep students and staff safe during this coronavirus pandemic.
Within each classroom, plexiglass barriers have been added around each teacher’s workspace and the school is adding desk shields for students.
Plus there are hand sanitizing stations on the walls.
As Principal Patrick Bevier illustrates, there’s a whole new process for disinfecting.
“We have a head shield," Bevier said. "We have masks that should be apart of this safety outfit. We have gloves. So again we are trying to keep things very sanitized, we’re trying to keep the employee safe and also make sure we are sanitizing very well and we have this special disinfecting spray.”
Principal Bevier says teachers will have additional time in their schedules to sanitize the classrooms.
These changes aren’t just inside the classroom, they start right when you get out of your car.
Students have to wear masks before they step onto school grounds.
They also have to fill out a health survey every morning.
Nouvel has made many changes to keep students socially distanced and it was a community effort, according to Principal Bevier.
“I want to really thank everyone for their patience, their understanding, their input, it’s been very valuable to share ideas," Bevier said. "And to move together in these uncharted waters. To try to make sure every single child and every single person in our school family is as safe as possible.”
Nouvel Schools has also added an outdoor classroom and plans to do as much as possible outside.
Bevier says this plan will change as the school adjusts and improves on these policies.
If you want to see their full plan, head to Nouvel Catholic Central’s website.
