Nouvel Catholic Central High School is utilizing virtual learning this week, after several members of the student body tested positive for COVID-19.
Following contact tracing, a number of students are in quarantine.
According to the Nouvel High School Superintendent, the transmission is not believed to have occurred in school as a result of in-person instruction.
This is the following statement given to the high school community:
"After thoughtful deliberation and in an effort to protect our students, families, staff and faculty, we will continue with virtual instruction at the high school through Friday, February 5, 2021.
This is not a decision that was made in haste as we weighed the benefits of in-person instruction as well as the health and welfare of our students. We remain committed to in-person learning whenever it is reasonably safe. Given the [number of recent positive cases], we feel it is in the best interest of our students and their families to continue with virtual instruction for the remainder of this week. By doing so, we will be able guard against any spread as result of being in the building.
We will continue to keep the welfare of our students, families, staff, and faculty foremost in our decision and weigh it against the best way to deliver instruction in an effective and safe manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.