Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township is going virtual Tuesday after two COVID cases were identified.
The move to virtual classes was made “out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that we can reduce the impact of preventable transmission and quarantines related to these cases,” an email to parents said.
The school plans to work with teachers and the Saginaw County Health Department to identify possible close contacts that may have occurred in the classroom.
Students will report to Google Classroom. The school plans to continue with athletic events planned for Sept. 7.
Students and parents will get an update on Tuesday afternoon on the plan for the remainder of the week.
