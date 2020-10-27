Nouvel Catholic Central High School is moving to virtual learning for all students on Wednesday, Oct. 28 after positive COVID tests.
Officials with the district said that on Oct. 27 the school was informed that two members of the high school community recently tested COVID positive. They were last in the high school/at high school events on Oct. 21.
The school said it is working with the Saginaw County Health Department to support contact tracking. Due to the revised CDC definition of close contact, and specifics in the case, the number of high school students and staff members impacted may be significant, officials said.
To help support contact tracing efforts, and out of an abundance of caution, school officials said that Oct. 28 has turned into a virtual learning day for all high school students.
Unless contacted directly by the school or health department, elementary and middle school students can continue to attend school and school sponsored activities. The school said how recent cases and related quarantines may impact the elementary and middle school, as well as extracurricular activities at the high school, is still being determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.