Nouvel Catholic Central High School is moving to virtual learning for all students on Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 4 after positive COVID-19 tests.
High school students will return to face-to-face instruction on Nov. 5.
Officials with the district said on Oct. 27, the school was informed two members of the high school community recently tested COVID positive. They were last in the high school/at high school events on Oct. 21.
The school said it is working with the Saginaw County Health Department to support contact tracking. Due to the revised CDC definition of close contact, and specifics in the case, the number of high school students and staff members impacted may be significant, officials said.
On Oct. 28, the district said a high school student tested positive and was also last in the building on Oct. 21.
Additionally, on Oct. 28, the district was informed a student in the elementary and middle school building tested positive for COVID-19. That student was also last in the building on Oct. 21.
The district said the recent cases will not result in additional quarantine orders.
The district said due to the high number of high school students under quarantine, the high school will move to remote learning through Nov. 4.
