Nineteen students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School have been instructed to undergo quarantine, after a single high school student tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school, the student was last in class on Friday and upon learning of the confirmed case, Nouvel followed the direction of the Saginaw County Health Department and informed 19 high schoolers to stay home for the time being, many of whom were in school Thursday.
"The first case was bound to happen, I’m kind of glad it took six weeks," said Richelle Jimenez, a Nouvel parent.
In the meantime, parents of other Nouvel students, Jimenez say she's not surprised by this latest news.
But is instead glad that the school took the necessary measures to handle the situation.
"The way that they have their classrooms set up, I don't believe for one second that this will be able to spread at all," she said.
According to Nouvel's administrators, the school has several strategies in place for COVID-19.
Such as requiring masks and spacing out seating charts for each class, which led them to identify certain students that have been in close contact with the positive case.
"I think everyone is just taking it right in stride," parent Bridget Wilson said.
She says her daughter was in the same class as the student who tested positive.
But she says her child wasn't in direct enough contact to be sent home and is glad that she'll still be able to attend classes.
"For the bigger schools to go back I’m a little scared, but here at Nouvel it's fine with the amount of students," Wilson said.
Administrators have also put out a statement to parents saying that if they have not been contacted by the school or the health department directly, then their child can continue to attend classes.
There isn’t an indication that it will impact things at the elementary or middle school.
High school parents are expected to get more information on whether this will impact other activities.
