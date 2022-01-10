Nouvel Catholic Central High School is changing their schedule after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and students.
School officials said classes will be held virtually for the remainder of the week. Nouvel has also postponed the school's exam week.
All school athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled for the week of January 10-16. First semester exams will be held from Jan. 17-20.
The high school building will be open for students from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 11. 18 percent of students were absent on Monday, Jan. 10, according to a letter sent to parents.
