A Detroit-area man has been charged in federal court for fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program.
Antonio George, 44 from Novi, is accused of fraudulently receiving $3.1 million in PPP loans on behalf 19 different companies, according to United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.
Schneider said he provided false or mislead documents about companies’ business operations and payroll expenses to get the PPP money.
He submitted identical information for two separate companies, one which hasn’t been in business since 2015.
“Small businesses across Michigan have received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, and these loans have kept these businesses alive,” Schneider said. “Every dollar stolen from the program is a dollar stolen from struggling businesses in need. So, to the scammers, if you think law enforcement isn’t paying attention to the damage you’re doing to Michigan business owners, you’re dead wrong and we will be coming after you.”
PPP was passed by congress in April to help small businesses across the country stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
