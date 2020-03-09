The current economic climate is giving homeowners and potential buyers the chance of a lifetime.
“Seriously take advantage, now is the time,” Barb Appold said.
Appold is with United Financial Credit Union. She says, rates are even lower than the mortgage crisis in 2008.
“We've never seen rates as low as they are right now,” Appold said. “The stock market is down, that's driving bond yields down.”
Mortgage rates are at a record low of around three percent and the cause behind the drop could be a multitude of factors.
“Could be the coronavirus, could be OPEC, could be the election year,” she said. “I think it’s probably all of the above.”
But whatever the reason, experts say, potential buyers should take advantage and current homeowners should consider refinancing
“It’s really not that difficult,” Appold said. “It’s definitely something homeowners should consider doing.”
At United Financial Credit Union, they'll lock mortgage rates for up to 60 days and if those rates continue to drop, you'll get the lower deal.
“It’s anticipated for rates to drop at least two more times in 2020,” she said.
Which is why they're strongly encouraging everyone to get their applications in and get their rates locked while they can.
“It’s definitely the year buy that cottage if you want to,” Appold said.
