Whoa!
Christopher Bauman, of Lansing, said he caught a 48-inch flathead catfish on the Saginaw River in downtown Saginaw on Monday, Oct. 14.
He said it's a state record contender and it bottomed out his 50-pound spring scale "with ease."
Bauman is not a rookie when it comes to catching big fish. TV5 previously did a story on him in January when he caught another monster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.