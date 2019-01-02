Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are in Mid-Michigan and are preparing to remove wreckage of a small plane crash.
William Charles Burns, 83, from Vernon, died when his plane went down at Showboat Park in Chesaning on Dec. 29, 2018.
Witnesses told Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies that the engine cut out and the plane went nearly straight down.
The crash scene remained untouched until now due to FAA agents being furloughed because of the government shutdown.
Sheriff Bill Federspiel now confirms that even though the shutdown is still underway, NTSB investigators are at Showboat Park, going over the wreckage, and preparing to move it.
The plane could be sent to Wisconsin for analysis, according to Federspiel.
Since the crash, Saginaw County Deputies have been using extra manpower to keep the crash site secure.
"Because of the government shutdown the FAA said, 'don't touch anything. Guard the scene,'" Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
It’s still unclear if Saginaw County will be reimbursed.
