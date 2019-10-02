The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that new vehicles that are stretched into limousines have safety belts for all seats and seats that better protect passengers in a crash.
The agency says the recommendations are designed to keep passengers safe after deadly limousine crashes in New York, Illinois and New Jersey.
The NTSB investigates crashes and makes safety recommendations to other federal and state agencies. In this case, the recommendations will go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from that agency.
NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt says all passengers should have the same level of protection no matter where they are seated.
