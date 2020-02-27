"Anytime the radio says a pedestrian struck you just get a bad feeling because you don't expect the person to survive the crash," Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said.
Gomez has been in law enforcement 26 years. He's had to deal with plenty of fatal pedestrian traffic crashes.
Just earlier this week a man lost his life crossing the street in rural Saginaw County.
According to a report released by the governor’s highway safety association Thursday, 2019 was on pace to have 6,590 pedestrian traffic fatalities.
That would be the largest in the United States since 1988. And in Michigan, pedestrian deaths were up 5 percent in the first 6 months of 2019 compared to the same time frame in 2018.
Gomez says he is constantly giving pedestrians advice on how to stay safe walking the streets.
"I drive a marked unit and I’ll pull over and I’ll tell them you need to walk against traffic,” Gomez said. “You can't expect or assume that the driver of these vehicles can see you. But if you're walking against traffic you can see them."
Visibility, especially when it’s dark, is another thing Gomez says pedestrians need to consider when they venture out onto the road.
"If a person is wearing dark clothing and it's dark outside you have to be going against traffic into the headlights so you can tell if they see you,” he said. “Because you cannot assume that a person wearing dark clothes in the dark can be seen."
Gomez says at the end of the day we all have to do our part to make the roads safer.
"I've seen people die unnecessarily. And we're only going to get those numbers down if all of us work together," he said.
