A Michigan nurse is helping fight COVID-19 by participating in a drug trial.
“Knowing every day, we walk into a hospital or a patient’s room or put on that PPE we could potentially infect ourselves,” Karen Whitefoot said. “It’s scary, it’s very, very scary.”
But COVID-19 isn’t stopping nurses like Whitefoot with Beaumont Royal Oak.
It’s her calling to help people through this pandemic no matter the cost.
“We’ve even had some of our coworkers pass away from this, and that’s heartbreaking to me,” Whitefoot said.
She wants to be part of the solution and potentially could be. She’s one of 3,000 people selected for a new clinical study with Henry Ford Health System called WHIP, meaning “Will hydroxychloroquine impede or prevent COVID-19?”
“Here’s my little dose pack here and I took my two pills today on my way home from the blood draw today,” Whitefoot said.
It’s a randomized study of three groups, one receives a placebo, one takes the real medication once a week and placebo the rest. The final group gets hydroxichlorquine each day.
Participants don’t know which group they’re a part of.
“We will go down to Henry Ford to have our blood drawn and be interviewed by phone throughout that whole time,” she said.
A time of 8 weeks. We’ll let you know when the study completes.
