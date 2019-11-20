People across the country may have a hard time finding a real Christmas tree this year due to a national shortage.
Although the shortage is a nationwide problem, a local business owner said he doesn’t think it’ll be an issue in Mid-Michigan.
“It was gratifying to say the least because they warned us in advance, the different sources that we have, that there might be a problem with allocation,” said Jim Begick, president of Begick Nursery and Garden Center in Bay City.
Begick is relieved his business will have a full supply of real Christmas trees this year in spite of the nationwide tree shortage.
He said the cause for the lack of trees can be traced back to the great recession.
“There was a glut of trees because people weren’t buying as many. So the market reacted to that by not growing as many the following year because they had to sell some things below cost. Well, it takes 10 to 12 years to grow a crop of trees. They’re still catching up now,” Begick said.
Begick said some tree growers ceased operations.
“Some of these companies decided to go out of business altogether or just quit business because they’re family-operated and decided just to sell the inventory. And then even though the inventory was sold off, it was never re-planted,” Begick said.
If you’re concerned about being able to buy a real Christmas tree this year, Begick said you shouldn’t worry.
“I believe in our area we’re probably going to be OK,” Begick said.
He did point out some smaller lots may have trouble finding trees. That’s because growers have to honor their commitments to larger businesses like Begick’s.
Even though the cost of real trees may rise across the country, Begick said it won’t happen here.
“The prices aren’t really going to change because we made that commitment a long, long time ago,” Begick said.
Begick expects the real Christmas tree shortage to be an issue for the next three to four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.