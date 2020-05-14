The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) is showing its support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer using her emergency powers.
The association filed an amicus brief in the lawsuit against the governor by legislative Republicans.
MNA said the governor’s actions gave protection for nurses and other healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, May 14, the brief was filed in the state of Michigan Claims Court.
It contends that the governor has authority under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 and the Emergency Management Act of 1976.
According to the association, the brief was filed with unanimous support from the staff nurses who make up the MNA's board of directors.
“Michigan will no doubt see a resurgence in COVID-19 patients if the Governor’s stay-home order is invalidated or she loses the right to issue one again in the future if necessary," said Katie Scott, RN, MNA Vice President. "A preventable resurgence of COVID-19 will overload our hospitals and increase risk to nurses and other healthcare workers. The governor’s right to take action during this public health emergency must be protected.”
The MNA is the largest union and professional association for registered nurses in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.