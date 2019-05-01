The week of May 6 is National Nurses Week and Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw is celebrating their nurses in a few ways.
Beth Charlton is the vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer at Covenant. She’s also been a nurse there for more than 30 years.
To Beth, National Nurses Weeks is a time to reflect and celebrate what nurses contribute to healthcare overall.
“This year [the theme is] 4 million reasons to celebrate,” Beth said. “It really puts into perspective that there are four million nurses across the United States that are contributing to healthcare.”
During National Nurses Week, Covenant will be doing small celebrations with food and other treats around the hospital to thank their nurses, Beth said.
They will also be recognizing individual, exceptional nurses.
“There’s an opportunity for folks to submit a nomination for a stellar nurse,” Beth said. “The committee reflects over that and we do surprise presentations. No one ever knows it’s coming which is exciting.”
Nurses will also be getting hand massages from some of the hospital leaders.
“It’s just being honorific that they’re doing remarkable work with their hands in the artform of nursing,” Beth said.
