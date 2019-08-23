When it comes to the Crim, Kendall Densmore from Clio knows the drill.
“Getting a little nervous, excited,” she said. “I love going to the Crim, I’ve probably done it about 3 or 4 times.”
But this year, running the race in Flint will be a little different all because of a little boy named Chase Fuller.
“This year I’m running for someone who I cared for at the hospital,” Kendall said. “His name is chase, we're running for him.”
Kendall is a nurse at Covenant in Saginaw and that's where she met 8-year-old Chase and his family.
They were involved in a serious crash on the west side of the state back in April. Chase had a broken back, a severed spinal cord, and other serious internal injuries.
He spent more than a month in the hospital, a month that meant a lot to Kendall.
“I kind of felt like I took a role of his big sister coming to check on him each day,” she said. “Even when I wasn’t his nurse, I would check on him. He's super special.”
So special, that Kendall, along with other staff members, friends and family made a team to 'Run for Chase' this year in the Crim.
And while the race will be long and physically grueling, Kendall says it's worth it.
“When it gets tough, ‘Hey, we're doing this for chase,’” Kendall said. “He’s been through a lot worse and this is the least I could do for him.”
The Fuller family said they're heading to downtown Flint Saturday morning to watch the Crim and Kendall said she's excited that Chase will get to see it in person.
“I'm super excited to see him,” Kendall said. “I message him like every day and he'll get back with me sometimes too. So, it will be super nice to get a hug and handshake from him.”
