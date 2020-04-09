In the final days, Louann Dagen’s only connection to her sister came through an Amazon device in her room at Metron of Cedar Springs.
But it wasn’t until after the 66-year-old died on Saturday, April 4, that Penny Dagen realized that same device had recorded her sister’s pleas for help.
At one point she asked for law enforcement.
“I knew she was in pain because I talked to her several times a day,” Penny said.
Penny also knew that Metron was already giving her sister something for her pain.
“I just kept telling there wasn’t anything I can do,” Penny said.
Penny said her sister was having a hard time breathing, but Metron said she didn’t have a temperature.
It wasn’t until her oxygen levels and blood pressure dropped Saturday morning that Metron sent her to St. Mary’s Emergency where she died soon after her arrival.
“They asked me about giving her CPR if her heart stopped and I said no,” Penny said. “She didn’t want that, but her heart stopped and that was it.”
She had a stroke nearly a decade ago and had been at Metron since.
“She was such a talented girl,” Penny said.
Louann played piano, organ, guitar, even tried her hand as a ventriloquist.
Her sense of humor showed in a selfie she took at Metron.
“I just miss her,” Penny said.
She just wishes too that she could have been with her at the end.
“I’m sorry. I’m sorry I couldn’t help you more. I’d take your pain away, but she’s up in heaven now anyway, so she’s pain-free and she’s walking and she’s with my mom and my dad,” Penny said.
Metron said its staff followed clinical practice guidelines and Dagen’s advanced directives.
The nursing home insists it sent her to the hospital as soon as her symptoms progressed.
Louann was one of 31 residents and five staff members at Metron who tested positive for COVID-19.
