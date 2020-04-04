The Tuscola County Health Department is reporting five additional positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total in the county to 20.
According to the health department, three of the cases are residents at the Tuscola Medical Care Community.
The facility is working diligently to get ahead of the virus and have implemented strict infection control practices, according to the health department.
As of April 4, the state has reported over 14,000 positive cases in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.