COVID-19 takes its toll, especially on senior citizens.
Not only are they the most vulnerable population, but the pandemic has kept many – especially those in long-term care facilities – isolated from their loved ones.
“I think we can reach a tipping point where you don’t have that connection with family members or friends and it starts to have an impact on the resident, mentally and physically,” said Melissa Samuel, with the Health Care Association of Michigan.
For the past couple months, residents in long-term care facilities could only have visitors outside. But now that’s changed.
“It’ll really be a real blessing for people,” said David Gehm, with Wellspring Lutheran Services.
“This is perfect for the holidays too,” said Catrina Kraus, with Vicinia Gardens.
The Department of Health and Human Services is allowing indoor visits at facilities starting Monday. Though with many counties seeing spikes in numbers, there’s a caveat. Restrictions and safety measures must be taken on a county by county basis.
“For example, the Upper Peninsula is not allowing any indoor visitation because of the spread and increase of cases,” Samuel said.
“It spiked again a little more in Genesee County. So if we were in zone A, we’d be a little more excited,” Kraus said.
Kraus said they have health screenings in place and will take daily monitoring. But she is happy about the decision because it was getting too cold for most outdoor visits.
“So a lot are saying they don’t want to visit. Or the ones that do, bundle up. There’s pneumonia and other things they can get from the elements,” Kraus said.
Wellspring Lutheran Services is also happy with the decision.
“It’s what we’ve been advocating for for several months to try to get the opportunity for the residents and their families just to see one another again,” Gehm said.
He said they will closely monitor the health situation on a daily basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.