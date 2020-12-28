Families across Mid-Michigan are adjusting to a new type of holiday season, one where family gatherings are reduced or non-existent.
For families with loved ones in nursing homes, the holidays are even tougher.
"It's been extremely hard," said Deb Henyon, daughter of a Vicinia Gardens resident. "It's a sad thing, not being able to hug her or spend more time with her."
Since in-person visits indoors are not safe, many nursing homes have gotten creative. For Vicinia Gardens in Fenton, that means visits through a window.
Thanks to the facility's COVID-19 protocols, they have stayed COVID-19 free for the entirety of the pandemic.
But still, there are certain things that a visit through a window can't mimic.
“She's lonely, you know? She doesn't have her family around and we're lonely too without her," Henyon said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is bringing hope.
"This vaccine is our golden ticket back to normal life, which is great for our residents, great for our families, great for our staff," said Madison Bruce, marketing and sales director for Vicinia Gardens.
Adults older than 65 and healthcare personnel, like those at Vicinia Gardens, are in phase one to receive the vaccination. Meaning they could receive their shots by the end of January. This could mean more flexibility when it comes to visits.
"We're given more guidelines from the state of Michigan,” Bruce said.
Until then, the safest way for visits to continue is through glass.
