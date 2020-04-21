COVID-19 is hitting nursing homes particularly hard across the state.
"I refer to this as the invisible virus," said Melissa Samuel, president and CEO of Health Care Association of Michigan.
She says the way the virus works makes it hard to stop. Many people may have it and not even know it including the elderly population.
"Well over 50 of the elderly were asymptomatic, meaning that they had the virus, but they showed no symptoms," Samuel said.
Several Mid-Michigan care facilities struggled with the virus over the last week.
In Clio, at least 13 residents died of COVID-19 at maple woods manor.
One man died and more than 4 dozen people were infected at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
Earlier this month two residents died at the Villages of Lapeer Nursing and Rehabilitation.
"Even though nursing home facilities have very restrictive visitation protocols in place, we have screening, obviously, the staff asked to come and go every day," Samuel said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it is rolling out a comprehensive strategy to combat COVID-19 in long-term care settings, like mandating enhanced reporting and activating a COVID-19 infection prevention resource and assessment team.
The team will work with long care facilities to make sure they are following prevention protocols and testing residents appropriately.
Samuel believes that's the only way to get ahead of the virus.
"There’s not enough testing for nursing facilities,” she said. “I think it something they’re trying to address on the national level. it’s becoming a little bit more available but it’s not the levels we need. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.