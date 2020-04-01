Nursing students across the state are breathing a sigh of relief after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order allowing nursing students to earn clinical hours virtually.
“Students that weren’t going to progress to the next course actually are going to be able to do that with this order,” said Delta College Associate Professor of Nursing Daisy McQuiston. “They’ll be using virtual simulation, so we’re various third-party products to utilize case studies, projects, papers, care plans, and face-to-face time where they’re zooming with the instructor.”
With regular classes shut-down due to COVID-19, McQuiston said her students were nervous about earning their hours and earning their credits. She said this new order is truly helping students regain a sense of normalcy, and her students agree.
“Me and my other nursing students were very panicked about it. You know you work so hard to get through these last two years of the nursing program, and just to hear that you might not graduate on-time, that’s really hard to get through,” said Quentin Papajesk, nursing student.
Papajesk is in his last year of Delta College’s Nursing Program. He said he was nervous he wouldn’t be graduating but thankful that the virtual clinics will not keep him on track at a time when medical professionals are in high demand.
Papajesk said he will still get the necessary education.
“A lot of the virtual stuff is very similar to what a nurse would experience in the hospital. I was one of the lucky people who got to experience a lot of clinical hours before this whole pandemic started. So I mean, I can attest that they are very similar situations,” Papajesk said.
